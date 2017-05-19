Last Weekend For Free Dumping Of Brush And Fire Fuel Vegetation In Chelan

This weekend is the final opportunity for Chelan and Manson residents to dump brush and woody vegetation debris free of charge as part of a residential fuels removal effort.

This is the second year the program has been available for residents, with much success in 2016.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, says last weekend’s brush abatement event brought in a good turnout…

"…we're ready for them."

The normal, $8 dump fee at the Chelan Transfer Station will be waived today for brush that could contribute significantly to wildfire spread.

Mayor Cooney reminds residents that this is not for leaves, grass clippings, trash, noxious weeds, stumps or the like…

"…next to their house."

Hours for the Chelan Transfer Station are 10AM – 5PM.

The Chelan Transfer Station is located ½ mile north of Walmart on Highway 97A.