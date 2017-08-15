Last Chance For Public Input On Comprehensive Plan

Wednesday of this week will be the final day for the public to submit written comment regarding the City of Chelan Comprehensive Plan…

081417 City Comp Plan 1 :11 “…into the planning department.”

That’s Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, who says there have been 22 public meetings since kicking off the process. The public input gathered at those meetings has shaped the 842 page document…

081417 City Comp Plan 2 :28 “…that’s what we’re doing.”

In addition to Wednesday’s final day for written comment, Mayor Cooney says their next council meeting, which is set for a week from tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22nd- will be the public’s last opportunity for input on the Comprehensive Plan…

081417 City Comp Plan 3 :23 “…give us public input.”

Again- Wednesday, August 16 is the final day for WRITTEN comment on the City of Chelan Comprehensive Plan, and Tuesday, August 22nd will be the final opportunity for public input at the regularly scheduled Chelan City Council meeting- which will be at pm- and has been moved to be held at the Chelan High School Performing Arts Center.