Last Call To Weigh In On Proposed Solar System Display In Chelan – Link To Survey Here:

REMINDER! Today is your final opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Solar System display at Riverwalk Park in Chelan…

011918 PUD Survey 1 :36 “…mile down that trail.”

That’s Russ Jones, an amateur astronomer and Rotarian.

The Chelan Rotary brought the project idea before Chelan County PUD, who owns and operates Riverwalk Park.

Jones said the original proposal request wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms by the PUD…

011918 PUD Survey 2 :48 “…funds available to do that.”

The funding for the Solar system display, Russ says, has been nearly completely locked in…

011918 PUD Survey 3 :29 “…remainder of the cost.”

Now, the PUD wants to know what you think– but today is the final day to complete the online survey.

The survey is on the Chelan County PUD website at ChelanPUD.org Click link: – https://ccpud.polldaddy.com/s/riverwalk-park-solar-system-station-survey