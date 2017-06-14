Landowner Impressed With Firefighters After Monday Night’s 70 Acre Fire Near Airport

Monday night’s winds clocked in excess of 40 mph, whipped two electrical lines into each other near the Lake Chelan Airport, creating a shower of sparks and setting off a 70 plus acre brush fire on the east side of 97A…

061417 Airport Fire 1 :07 “…2:30 in the morning.”

That’s Chelan County Fire District 7 Fire Chief, Tim Lemon…

061417 Airport Fire 2 :53 “…front of it for us.”

The difficult and nearly heroic work of the firefighters Monday night did not go unnoticed by area residents. We received this call during Tuesday’s 2nd Cup of Coffee Program…

061417 Airport Fire 3 :53 “…I was very impressed.”

As many of you know, Reggie’s neighbor and sister is Carmen Collins. Her home was completely destroyed by wildfire in 2015.

Chief Tim Lemon says firefighter success stories are a team effort- and you are part of that team…

061417 Airport Fire 4 :15 “…and safety of the community.”