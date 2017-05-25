Lake Chelan Water Levels Are On The Rise, Even With High Spillway

Unseasonably warm weather and snow-melt are aiding in the rapid refilling of Lake Chelan.

Jeff Osborne, Compliance Supervisor for Chelan County PUD, says the lake level for Lake Chelan is above target…

052417 PUD Lake Level 1 :31 “…there with mother nature.”

The next target, Osborne says, is July 1st for 1098 feet elevation…

052417 PUD Lake Level 2 :47 “…the spill in the river.”

Osborne says each spring, the PUD works under different circumstances that play a factor into water spill…

052417 PUD Lake Level 3 :33 “…on a regular basis.”

With the water spill gates open as much as they currently are, Osborne says visitors do need to take some precautions…

052417 PUD Lake Level 4 :25 “…water but not too close.”

For up to date lake level information, visit their website at chelanpud.org, click on Parks & Recreation then on Lake Chelan levels.