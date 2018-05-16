[5/16/18] Lake Chelan Mid-Lake Weather

 Boaters watch for small drift throughout the Straights

     Amount of drift is increasing with high Creek flows

Temperature.   70 F

Skies.                Mixed clouds and blue skies

Winds.               Downlake (Northwesterly) 8–12 mph with whitecaps

Barometer.        29.76 inches and unchanging