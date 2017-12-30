Lake Chelan Hospital Announces Resignation Of CEO, Kevin Abel

Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics (LCCHC) announced today that Kevin Abel has officially resigned as CEO effective April 1, 2018.

Abel, who has been LCCHC CEO for almost nine years, has accepted the position of CEO at North Valley Hospital in Whitefish, Montana. He says he will miss the Lake Chelan community and caregivers at LCCHC.

“We have an excellent team of physicians, nurses and other caregivers,” he said. “While I will miss working with these outstanding people, I am confident the organization will continue to grow and care for our community. It is an exciting time for healthcare in the Lake Chelan valley.”

The Board of Directors at LCCHC, having just received this news, will be meeting to discuss the direction it will take to address Kevin’s departure.

“While I am sorry to see Kevin leave LCCHC,” said Mary Signorelli, LCCHC commission chair, “I couldn’t be happier for him and the prospects of furthering his career with this opportunity in Montana.”

“Our LCCHC organization is in the best position it has ever been to face this transition,” she continued. “The leadership team Kevin put together is capable to assist us in moving forward, along with the very competent staff of caregivers in our service. The groundwork and oversite of the new hospital building is well laid out. We, as an organization, thanks to Kevin, have most, if not all, of our operations in an excellent place to move forward to our future. In the months ahead, we will involve our community as we develop a plan to fill the position being vacated.”

Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics has served the Lake Chelan community for nearly 70 years. More than 250 caregivers work in the health system that includes a critical access hospital, a chemical dependency clinic, a primary care clinic, specialty care clinics, an EMS agency, rehabilitation services and mental health.

###