Lake Chelan Community Open Space Vision Underway

The Lake Chelan Community Open Space Vision is underway. It will be a comprehensive

community-based vision for balancing strategic protection of open space and recreation with continued

local development. With the help of community members, this plan will help us make informed

decisions about protecting important resources, including open spaces, water quality, and recreational

opportunities.

Plan participants are working toward common goals using facilitated community meetings and state-ofthe-

art GIS mapping and modeling. There has been enthusiastic public engagement in the process thus

far. Over 520 people participated in a community survey earlier this fall, and nearly 120 students

responded to the same survey in November. In October, approximately 60 community members

attended a kick off meeting at City Hall. The goal of the Open Space Vision process is to create a winwin-

win between land uses that are often competing by bringing many as many voices as possible into

the conversation, employing the best technology available, and taking steps to ensure that

implementation is effective.

Community survey results showed enormous appreciation for the beauty of the Lake Chelan area and

concern for protecting water quality and expanding access to outdoor recreation. The word cloud below

shows responses to the question “What do you love most about the Lake Chelan area?”

Based on community input, the goals of the Open Space Vision are to:

1. Protect water quality

2. Promote community health through increasing access to trails, parks, and the lake

3. Protect wildlife habitat and natural lands

4. Preserve agriculture/working lands

If you are interested in learning more about this plan or would like to share your thoughts, the next

public meeting is January 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM in City of Chelan Council Chambers.

Questions? Please contact Amy Morris at The Trust for Public Land (amy.morris@tpl.org); Karen

Sargeant from the City of Chelan (ksargeant@cityofchelan.us); or Guy Evans of the Lake Chelan Trails

Alliance (info@lakechelantrails.org).

Join the conversation on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/LakeChelanCommunityOpenSpaceVision/