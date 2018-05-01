Lake Chelan Community Hospital Special Meeting Is Friday 3pm-5pm To Discuss CEO Replacement

Lake Chelan Hospital Commissioners have a special meeting scheduled from 3-5 today at the Lake Chelan Community Hospital to discuss their plans to replace CEO, Kevin Abel- who surprised most everyone last week when he announced his resignation.

Via email, Kevin wrote he had accepted the CEO position at North Valley Hospital in Whitefish Montana.

Our first question, of course, was why…

Kevin remains an employee of Lake Chelan Community Hospital through April 1st- he begins his new job at North Valley Hospital on April 2nd.



That leaves hospital commissioners with less than 90 days to come up with a replacement plan, and keep the new hospital project on track…

That’s hospital commissioner, Mary Signorelli, who chairs the governing board for Lake Chelan Community Hospital…

Friday’s Special Lake Chelan Community Hospital meeting is scheduled from 3-5pm. KOZI will be at that meeting, and will bring you those details in our Monday morning news. Tune in.