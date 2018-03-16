Lake Chelan Community Hospital Names Interim CEO To Replace Kevin Able

Lake Chelan Community Hospital has hired Steve Patonai as interim Chief Executive Officer.

Steve, who starts his new job on Monday, will serve as CEO while the hospital board looks for a permanent replacement for current CEO, Kevin Abel.

Kevin, who by all accounts has done an outstanding job at Lake Chelan Community Hosital, leaves at the end of the month for a new CEO position with North Valley Hospital in White Fish Montana.

Lake Chelan Community Hospital Board Chair, Mary Signorelli, says “We are very pleased to have Steve on board as our interim, we look forward to working with him on all of the projects we have begun and feel confident that he will serve our community very well.”

Patonai’s bio shows he has more than 25 years of senior healthcare executive experience, beginning his medical career as a pharmacist. He has a personal interest in local healthcare.

He and his wife, Sharon, own property in the valley and are currently building their retirement home near Rocky Point. He first visited Chelan when working as CEO of Auburn Regional Medical Center more than 15 years ago.

Steve says he believes Lake Chelan Hospital is very well positioned, with the new hospital building project, adding that it’s an exciting time to be part of local healthcare.”

Next Saturday, March 24th, a farewell reception for Kevin Abel will be held at Tsillan Cellars from 1-3pm.

The event is sponsored by the lake Chelan Health and Wellness Foundation, Hospital Guilds B, Y and E, Lake Chelan Community Hospital Employees and Lake Chelan Rotary.