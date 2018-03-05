Lake Chelan Community Hospital Interim CEO Shares His Five Key Areas Of Focus

Lake Chelan Community Hospital Interim CEO, Steve Patonai (puh-tony), has been on the job for nearly a month now.

He admits there is a lot going on- from planning the construction of a new hospital, to the recent unexpected death of longtime hospital commissioner, Tom Warren.

But, Patonai says, he is really trying to focus on five key areas…

Lake Chelan Community Hospital Commissioner, Phyllis Gleasman, says, having Patonai on board with a 3 month contract and the option to extend on a month to month basis- lessens the rush to fill the permanent CEO position…

The Lake Chelan Community Hospital board of commissioners has hired B.E. Smith- a nationally recognized Admin Healthcare Company to aid in the recruitment for the CEO position.