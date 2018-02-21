Lake Chelan Community Hospital Hosting Meet And Greet For Patient And Family Advisory Council

Lake Chelan Community Hospital is hosting a meet and greet this Thursday for community members interested in joining their Patient and Family Advisory Council…

That’s Courtney Wallace, Director of Quality and Patient Safety for Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

She told KOZI that the Patient and Family Advisory Council serves as a link between the Lake Chelan Community Hospital and the broader community by offering insights on hospital performance, collaborating with caregivers to develop priorities and making improvements based on patient and family identified needs.

Wallace says there is room for the council to grow…

If you are interested in applying to serve on the Lake Chelan Community Hospital Patient and Family Advisory Council, you can call Courtney Wallace at 726-6040 or plan on attending Thursday’s meet and greet at noon in the board room at Lake Chelan Community Hospital.