[10/31/17] Lake Chelan Community Hospital Commissioners Have Chosen Contractor For New Building

Posted in HealthTagged , ,

 

Kevin Abel, Chief Executive Officer of Lake Chelan Community Hospital, stopped by the KOZI studios last week with this update on the new hospital building…

103017 Hospital Contractor 1 :22 “…health in Coeur d’Alene.”

Kevin said hospital administrators will enter into a GCCM agreement with Bouton Construction…

103017 Hospital Contractor 2 :23 “…construction management method.”

Voters approved the funding for the new hospital earlier this year, with completion expected sometime in 2020…

103017 Hospital Contractor 3 :55 “…approval for the project.”

Hospital commissioners will formalize the contract with BoutonConstruction at their next meeting on November 28th.