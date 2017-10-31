Lake Chelan Community Hospital Commissioners Have Chosen Contractor For New Building

Kevin Abel, Chief Executive Officer of Lake Chelan Community Hospital, stopped by the KOZI studios last week with this update on the new hospital building…

103017 Hospital Contractor 1 :22 “…health in Coeur d’Alene.”

Kevin said hospital administrators will enter into a GCCM agreement with Bouton Construction…

103017 Hospital Contractor 2 :23 “…construction management method.”

Voters approved the funding for the new hospital earlier this year, with completion expected sometime in 2020…

103017 Hospital Contractor 3 :55 “…approval for the project.”

Hospital commissioners will formalize the contract with BoutonConstruction at their next meeting on November 28th.