Lake Chelan Community Hospital Commissioners Call Special Meeting Regarding CEO Selection Process

Following last weekend’s surprise resignation announcement from Kevin Abel, Lake Chelan Community Hospital CEO– commissioners have called for a special board meeting this Friday to plot out a plan for moving forward…

1

That’s Celeste Thomas, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator at Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

Friday’s Special Meeting of the governing board for Lake Chelan Community Hospital is scheduled from 3-5pm at Lake Chelan Community Hospital.



There are just two items on the agenda: a review of the hospital mission– which is to provide patient-centered quality healthcare with compassion and respect– and will be followed by a board discussion for CEO transition and selection process.

Kevin Abel, who has been the hospital’s top administrator for almost 9 years, announced to the public on Saturday through a press release, that he had accepted a Chief Executive Officer position at North Valley Hospital in Whitefish Montana.

Kevin’s resignation comes at a critical time for both the hospital and the community.

Just last April, voters gave the thumbs up to a nearly $44 million new hospital to be built near Walmart. The design process is fully underway.

Most of us anticipated Kevin Abel would guide us through completion of the new hospital– we now know that is not the case.

Through Marketing Coordinator, Celeste Thomas, we invited CEO Kevin Abel, along with Board Chair, Mary Signorelli, to stop by the KOZI studios Thursday morning just after 8am to bring us up to speed on the next step…

2

Again, Kevin Abel and Mary Signorelli are scheduled to be in studio Thursday morning just after 8am.

Friday’s Lake Chelan Community Hospital special meeting is scheduled from 3-5 pm at the hospital– we expect a large turnout.

Have questions you’d like Jay Witherbee to ask CEO Kevin Abel, or Board Chair, Mary Signorelli Thursday morning? Email them to air@kozi.com.