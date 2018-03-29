Lake Chelan Boating Club Scholarship Application Deadline Is This Weekend

Sunday is the deadline to apply for a pair of $500 scholarships being offered by the Lake Chelan Boating Club…

1

That’s Cindy Simmons, Scholarship Director for the Lake Chelan Boating Club.

She said that in addition to submitting sealed school transcripts, applicants are required to wrote two short essays: one on what living in North Central Washington means to them, the other on what going to college means to them…

2

Mail your completed application to Lake Chelan Boating Club, PO Box 325, Chelan, 98816.

Applications must be postmarked no later than April 1st, 2018- that means it must be postmarked Saturday.

Call Cindy with any questions you may have…

3