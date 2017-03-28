Lake Chelan Boating Club Scholarship Application Deadline Is Saturday

This year two $500.00 scholarships will be awarded to graduating Seniors.

Please read the information below for details on how to apply for a scholarship!

Who can apply for the scholarship?:

A Senior attending Manson High School OR a Senior Home-Schooled student living with the Manson School District.

A Senior attending Chelan High School OR a Senior Home-Schooled student living within the Chelan School District.

A Senior whose parents are current Boat Club members.

What:

Two five hundred dollar ($ 500.00) scholarships.

When:

Winners will be announced shortly after the April 1, 2017 deadline.

*Criteria:

Must be graduating in 2017 Must be attending an accredited college or trade school for the 2017-2018 school year Must have a 3.0 accumulative grade point average at time of application (transcripts required)

How Do I Apply?

Print and Fill out an application.

Write an essay about:”What Living in North Central Washington means to you.” Write an essay about:”What Going to College means to you.” Please include plans for your future. Include a letter of reference from a community member. Include a sealed transcript from your school. Include a list of school and community involvement.

All items need to be mailed to:

LCBC

Attn: Scholarship Fund

PO Box 325

Chelan, WA 98816

ALL Items MUST be postmarked by

April 1, 2017

For anyone interested in contributing to the LCBC Scholarship fund, please email info@lcboatingclub.com .