[3/28/17] Lake Chelan Boating Club Scholarship Application Deadline Is Saturday
This year two $500.00 scholarships will be awarded to graduating Seniors.
Please read the information below for details on how to apply for a scholarship!
Who can apply for the scholarship?:
- A Senior attending Manson High School OR a Senior Home-Schooled student living with the Manson School District.
- A Senior attending Chelan High School OR a Senior Home-Schooled student living within the Chelan School District.
- A Senior whose parents are current Boat Club members.
What:
- Two five hundred dollar ($ 500.00) scholarships.
When:
- Winners will be announced shortly after the April 1, 2017 deadline.
*Criteria:
- Must be graduating in 2017
- Must be attending an accredited college or trade school for the 2017-2018 school year
- Must have a 3.0 accumulative grade point average at time of application (transcripts required)
How Do I Apply?
Print and Fill out an application.
- Write an essay about:”What Living in North Central Washington means to you.”
- Write an essay about:”What Going to College means to you.” Please include plans for your future.
- Include a letter of reference from a community member.
- Include a sealed transcript from your school.
- Include a list of school and community involvement.
All items need to be mailed to:
LCBC
Attn: Scholarship Fund
PO Box 325
Chelan, WA 98816
ALL Items MUST be postmarked by
April 1, 2017
For anyone interested in contributing to the LCBC Scholarship fund, please email info@lcboatingclub.com .