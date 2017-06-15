Lake Chelan Boating Club Announces Scholarship Winners

Manson, Wash.—The Lake Chelan Boating Club (LCBC) is proud to announce the winners of the LCBC 2017 Scholarships which are awarded to outstanding local high school graduating seniors. Scholarships will be used at an accredited college or trade school.

Congratulations to Rosellyn Lindert and Bowen Charlton, seniors from Manson High School and Bradley Castro and Bethany Trusel, Chelan High School seniors.

Rosellyn Lindert will receive a $500.00 scholarship. She was selected for her excellent essays, outstanding academic achievements and proven service and dedication to her community. She plans attend Lewis Clark State College.

Bowan Charlton will receive a $250.00 scholarship and was selected for his excellent essays, outstanding reference, school involvement, and dedication and service to his community. Bo plans attend Washington State University.

Bradley Castro will receive $500.00. He was selected for his excellent essays, outstanding reference, school involvement, and dedication and service to his community. Bradley plans attend San Diego State in the Fall of 2017.

Bethany Trusel will receive a $250.00 scholarship. She was selected for her academic achievements and her outstanding letter of recommendation. Bethany plans to attend the University of Washington and go into the medical field.

The Lake Chelan Boating Club wishes all scholarship winners a bright and promising future!