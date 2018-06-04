Lake Chelan Boating Club And Chelan County PUD Agree On Long Term Lease At Manson Property

The Lake Chelan Boating Club is now assured they will spend their 100th birthday in their Manson Club House at Mill Bay…

1

That’s Chelan PUD Commissioner, Gary Arseneault, who along with his fellow commissioners approved the long term lease at their April 2 board meeting…

2

The Lake Chelan Boating Club was founded in 1954 by local boating enthusiasts. In 1979, the club negotiated a deal with Manson Parks and Recreation for the current Club House property in Mill Bay.

The club built the Club House along with docks and other improvements to the grounds…

3

To learn more about that long term agreement visit the PUD website at chelanpud.org.

If you would like to learn more about the Lake Chelan Boating Club, including membership, visit their website: lcboatingclub.com.