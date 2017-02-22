Lack Of Turnout Pushes Discussion On Changes To Manson’s Commercial District To Next Month

At last night’s meeting, the Manson Community Council decided they needed more public input before recommending to Chelan County Commissioners that they consider restoring a 50 ft building height limit to portions of the Commercial District.

The meeting began with presentations from realtor, Bob Knauss and business owner, Kim Ustanik formally asking the council to support changes in the Commercial District Zoning area within the Manson Urban Growth Area.

The three changes requested included shrinking the Commercial District Zoning, allowing additional ground floor use and restoring the 50 ft building height limit.

There were about a dozen citizens in attendance and they seemed pretty evenly split between supporting and rejecting the proposed changes.

The Manson community council is an advisory to the Chelan County Commissioners and their recommendation are highly regarded.

Noting the meager public turnout, council members felt they needed additional input before making a recommendation. They have tentatively set the date of Tuesday, March 21st to continue the discussion.

The meager public turnout at Tuesday’s Manson Community Council meeting was mirrored by council turnout. Just three of the five council members were in attendance.

If and when the March 21st Manson Community Council meeting is confirmed, we will share that information with you.