Kristin Ferrera Appointed To Chelan County Superior Court Judge Seat

There’s a new judge in town and her name is Kristin Ferrera.

Governor Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Ferrera to the Chelan County Superior Court, replacing Judge Alicia Nakata, who retired effective December 31st after many years on the bench in Chelan County.

Nakata, the junior most judge of Chelan County’s three Superior Court judges, announced her retirement last October. Leaving it to Governor Inslee to appoint an interim judge in her place until the 2018 elections.

Ferrera was one of 11 applicants vying for the position. Chase Gallagher, Media Manager for Governor Inslee’s office explains the appointment process…

Gallaher says when a judicial vacancy occurs, it’s the Governors job to make an informed decision along with his legal team and fill the vacancy…

Ferrera is currently a partner at Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward, P.S. in Wenatchee. Prior to working in private practice, she served as a law clerk with the Tulalip Tribes Office of the Reservation Attorney.

She also serves on the board of Campaign for Equal Justice and participates in the Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services. She was named Washington Super Lawyers Rising Star for four years. She received her law degree from University of Washington and her bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Western Washington University. Her interim appointment as Superior Court Judge was effective January 1st.