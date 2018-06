KOZI News Department Says Goodbye To Hayli Libbey-Thompson

KOZI News says goodbye to Hayli Libbey-Thompson, who first joined the KOZI team in 2011.

Hayli has been a key player in the News Department for several years and is leaving KOZI to pursue her passion for coaching both high school and middle school sports, and allow her more time to spend with her family.

She will be sorely missed.