Kozi FM Christmas Broadcast Schedule

Christmas Eve Saturday December 24th

Kozi Morning News @ 7 AM

2nd Cup of Coffee Program 8:45 AM to 9:30 AM

9:30-10:00 AM “Christmas Snow” Holiday Music

10-11 AM “Miracle on 34th Street” sponsored by Les Schwab Chelan

Seattle Seahawk Football Hawks host the Arizona Cardinals

Pre-game show @ 11 AM Kick Off @ 1:25 PM

Kozi FM 93.5 103.1 100.9 Live Stream Online Kozi.com

5 PM – 6 PM “Christmas Snow” Holiday Music

6 PM – 7 PM “It’s a Wonderful Life” sponsored by North Cascades Bank

7 PM – 8 PM “Christmas Snow” Holiday Music

8 PM – 9 PM “A Christmas Carol by Scott Brundge”

sponsored by Columbia Valley Community Health

9 PM 24th – 8 AM 25th “Christmas Snow” Holiday Music

Christmas Day Sunday December 25

8 AM – 9 AM “The Messiah”

sponsored by Lake Chelan Parmacy ( Paul and staff)

9 AM – 5 PM “Christmas Snow” Holiday Music

5 PM – 10 PM Spanish Programming