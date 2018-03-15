[3/15/18] KOZI & Chelan School District Will Hold Interactive School Safety Forum Friday At 10AM

Posted in Education, FeatureTagged , , , ,

KOZI is partnering with the Lake Chelan School District this Friday to help answer any questions members of the community may have surrounding school safety…

1

That’s Lake Chelan School superintendent, Barry DePaoli.

Tomorrow’s school safety forum is a live broadcast beginning at 10am…

2

Friday’s live interactive school safety forum will get underway at 10am.

Telephone lines will be open for call-ins, or you can send in your question ahead of time to air@kozi.com.

Friday’s live interactive school safety forum will start at 10 am on KOZI FM.