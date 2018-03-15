KOZI & Chelan School District Will Hold Interactive School Safety Forum Friday At 10AM

KOZI is partnering with the Lake Chelan School District this Friday to help answer any questions members of the community may have surrounding school safety…

That’s Lake Chelan School superintendent, Barry DePaoli.

Tomorrow’s school safety forum is a live broadcast beginning at 10am…

Telephone lines will be open for call-ins, or you can send in your question ahead of time to air@kozi.com.

