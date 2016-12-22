Firefighters Quickly Knock Out Kitchen Fire At La Brisa Wednesday Night

Chelan fire crews fight late night fire at La Brisa Wednesday night.

Rivercom Dispatch received an automatic fire alarm from La Brisa Family Restaurant shortly after 10 PM Wednesday night.

Chelan County Fire District 7- Chelan Fire & Rescue- Fire Chief, Tim Lemon says first responders on the scene reported smoke inside building, and along roof-line- launching an aggressive fire attack from firefighters.

Crews had to break in the front door to gain entry- and found a kitchen fire that had been kept contained by an automatic suppression system inside the restaurant and were able to knock the fire completely out quickly.

KOZI will make contact with the owners of La Brisa for more on damage, and reopening.

Listen to the complete interview with Fire Chief Tim Lemon here.