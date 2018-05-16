Kidde Announces Recall Of Many Fire Extinguishers

As many of us pull our boats out of storage, preparing for another summer on the lake – now is also a good time to check if your boat fire extinguisher is one of millions of Kidde fire extinguishers that were recently recalled.

Shawn Duke, with Marine Patrol for Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, told KOZI more about that recall…

The problem is that the units can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge, and could leave you helpless during a fire emergency.

In all, the company has received 391 reports of problems- with one person reported to have died in a car fire when first responders couldn’t get the Kidde fire extinguisher to work.

There were also16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns and 91 reports of property damage.

To learn more about the recalled Kidde Fire Extinguishers – visit the consumer product safety commission at www.cpsc.gov /recall

Or, visit the kidde website at www.kidde.com