Kennewick Area Teacher And Wrestling Coach Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Yet another Washington State teacher has been accused of immorally communicating with a student- and this time, you may know the teacher. He is a 2006 graduate of Chelan High School and son of a former City of Chelan Police Chief.

29 year old Eddie Bush was arrested last week in Walla Walla County on two felony child pornography charges.

Bush was later released from Walla Walla County Jail after his family posted a $30,000 bail bond.

Bush is a technology teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School in Kennewick and the Wrestling Coach of both boys and girls programs in Kiona-Benton City School District.

Walla Walla detectives say they received a tip about Bush texting with a teenage girl. The girl, who is a wrestler, says she met Bush during wrestling related activities and later became friends with him on Facebook.

According to court records, that’s when things went downhill. Using search warrants, detectives recovered multiple communications between the two, including photographs that are allegedly both immoral and illegal.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t yet know if there are additional victims.