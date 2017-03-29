[3/29/17] Kayla Helleson And Maria Verduzco Named As Manson’s 2017 Blue & White Award Recipients
Posted in Education
Maria Verduzco Kayla Helleson
The Manson School Board met on Monday and poured over nominations for the 2017 Blue & White Award.
Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton says the board received ore than 100 nominations…
032917 Manson Award Winners 1 :33 “…thrilled for both of them.”
Charlton says in the case of Kayla Helleson and Maria Verduzco- being honored with the 2017 Manson Blue & White Award is a direct reflection of ow hard they both work…
032917 Manson Award Winners 2 :33 “…all students and even staff.”
Congratulations to Kayla Helleson and Maria Verduzco!