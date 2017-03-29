Kayla Helleson And Maria Verduzco Named As Manson’s 2017 Blue & White Award Recipients

Maria Verduzco Kayla Helleson

The Manson School Board met on Monday and poured over nominations for the 2017 Blue & White Award.

Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton says the board received ore than 100 nominations…

032917 Manson Award Winners 1 :33 “…thrilled for both of them.”

Charlton says in the case of Kayla Helleson and Maria Verduzco- being honored with the 2017 Manson Blue & White Award is a direct reflection of ow hard they both work…

032917 Manson Award Winners 2 :33 “…all students and even staff.”

Congratulations to Kayla Helleson and Maria Verduzco!