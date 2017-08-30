Kayaking incident near Plain claimed a life on Tuesday

A kayaking incident on the Wenatchee River near Plain claimed the life of a 61-year old man Tuesday afternoon. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett reports RIVERCOM dispatch received a call from a witness who had noticed an empty kayak floating in the middle of the river with a male subject in the water behind it. The witness stated the subject appeared to be trying to catch up to the kayak as they floated down the river. The subject in the water was described as wearing shorts with no personal floatation vest.

Personnel from Chelan County Fire District #9, Cascade EMS, and the Sheriff’s Office responded. At 2:39pm a member of the swift water rescue response team using a float board observed the missing male at the bottom of the river in approximately 5 feet of water. The subject was removed from the river to the west shoreline and CPR was initiated. He did not survive the incident.

It was confirmed that the subject was not wearing a personal floatation device. It is not known how the subject was initially separated from the kayak. Friends of the subject eventually contacted Sheriff’s deputies at the scene when they realized he was well overdue floating from the old bridge on Chapel Road in Plain to a property along Meachum Road about 2 miles downstream.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.