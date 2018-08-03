Jury Awards Chelan County Sheriff Deputy $500,000 For Unlawful Retaliation Against Her

A jury deliberated four hours on Wednesday before awarding $500,000 to Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jennifer Tyler- settling her civil lawsuit against Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler alleged, and the jury agreed, that the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office had unlawfully retaliated against her for fighting back against sexual discrimination.

The rift between Deputy Tyler and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office dates back to 2008 when Tyler testified against an Oklahoma Sheriff accused of rape. He was later convicted on that charge.



Tyler alleged the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office unlawfully retaliated against her because of her testimony. She was later fired then reinstated with full back pay.

The jury also agreed that after returning to the job, retaliation against Tyler continued.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jennifer Tyler remains on the job, but is currently under her 7th internal investigation since joining the department in 2006.