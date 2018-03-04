Jessica Nygreen And Jeff Pearl Named As Chelan School District Employees Of The Year

The Lake Chelan School District has announced their 2017/18 Employees of the Year.

Classified employee of the year: Jessica Nygreen, Middle School / High School Counseling Assistant and School Registrar. She is described as an ultimate team player, always putting the needs of others ahead of herself.

Certified employee of the year: Jeff Pearl, Middle School Social Studies teacher. He is said to have the innate ability to build strong relationships with all students including the most challenging. His students describe his classroom as highly engaging. He is a master at employing project based learning to build interest and authenticity in his lessons.

Congratulations again to Jessica Nygreen and Jeff Pearl – Chelan School District 2017/18 Employees of the Year.