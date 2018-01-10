Jail Director Search

Chelan County Commissioners are searching for a new director of the Chelan County Jail. County Commissioner Doug England says they’re looking at four candidates – one in-house, and at least one from out of state. England says with the job market being very tight, they’re pleased with the caliber of the candidates. What are they looking for in a jail director?

The new director will replace Interim Director Bill Larsen, who took over in July for Craig Lutz (LOO-ts), who resigned amid staffing and financial concerns at the jail:

England says they looked over the candidates, and planned to narrow their search and decide which ones they wanted to invite for interviews.