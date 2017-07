It’s Time To Start Thinking About School And Required Immunizations

The Washington State Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before heading back to school this fall.

Last school year (2016-2017), 85 percent of kindergartners were completely immunized. This school year’s goal is 95 percent. View a list of the elementary schools that achieved 95 percent last year.

Students could be excluded from school if there’s an outbreak of a disease they are not immunized against. Vaccines are critical protection for children; they also help keep other kids around them safe from many diseases.

See all required vaccinations for kindergarten through 12th grade and child care and preschool.

Besides English , the list of required vaccinations is also available in seven different languages such as Spanish , Chinese , and Somali .

Parents and guardians can check their child’s immunization status or print their Certificate of Immunization Status at wa.MyIR.net .

Vaccines are provided at no cost to all kids through age 18. If a health care provider charges a fee to give the shot, parents or guardians may ask to have it waived if they cannot afford it.

By law, no child can be turned away from getting a recommended vaccine from their regular health care provider because the family cannot pay.