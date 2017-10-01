It’s Official! Mike Steele Was Sworn Into Office Yesterday

Rep. Mike Steele, was officially sworn into office today as the newest state representative for the 12th Legislative District.

“It is an honor to serve the people of the 12th District,” said Steele, R-Chelan. “I was afforded the opportunity to be born and raised in this region and I’m excited to get to work for the people who live, work and raise their families in the same place I call home.”

Economic growth will be a key priority for Rep. Steele this year.

“In the 12th District, it will be important to find new and innovative ways to support and encourage economic growth in our region,” said Steele. “We must reduce the regulatory burden on our small businesses, support our agricultural industry and spur job growth while protecting our natural resources.”

It was also announced today that Rep. Steele has been appointed to the Capitol Budget, Education and Technology and Economic Development Committees.

“My committee assignments will allow me the ability to affect change in a way that will support our local communities, provide for growth and help encourage tourism,” Steele said.

The House Capital Budget committee considers the state capital budget, which approves money for the construction or repair of public buildings as well as other long-term investments, such as land acquisition and transfers.

The House Education committee considers issues relating directly to K-12 education.

Steele continued, “I take my role on the Education Committee seriously and look forward to being a positive influence on helping to find solutions for problems that face Education today.”

The Technology and Economic Development committee has a broad range of considerations, including issues relating to technology and electronic communications, technology driven jobs, as well as some small business assistance. The committee also considers issues related to renewable energy standards, production and conservation.

The 12th Legislative District includes all of Chelan and Douglas counties, as well as parts of Okanogan and Grant counties.

Steele can be contacted at Mike.Steele@leg.wa.gov or (360) 786-7832. His legislative assistant is Wanda Brosey. Their legislative office is located in 122F of the Legislative Building on the Capitol campus in Olympia, WA.

The 105-day legislative session began today and is scheduled to end April 23.

For more information about Rep. Steele, visit: RepresentativeMikeSteele.com.