It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week

National Work Zone Awareness Week 2018 is being held this week, April 9-13, to bring national attention to motorist and worker safety and mobility issues in work zones. This year’s theme: Work Zone Safety: Everybody’s Responsibility.

Work zones play a key role in maintaining and upgrading our nation’s roadways. Work zone incidents impact everyone. In addition to vehicular crashes and fatalities, the leading cause of death in the road and bridge construction sector are run overs, back overs, and falls. Simply put: drivers, passengers, and workers are all at risk. Your driving habits can directly help—or harm—the well-being of other motorists, cyclists, workers, and pedestrians, including you. It’s important for everyone to do their part to improve work zone safety.

Tips for Driving Safely in and Around Work Zones:

Know Before You Go. Check your phone apps, agency websites, and the radio for the latest traffic information to ensure a safe and timely trip.

Wear Your Seatbelt. It is your best defense in a crash.

Expect the Unexpected. Work zones change often. The area you drove through yesterday may look different today.

Avoid Distractions. Distracted driving in a work zone can have deadly consequences. Put down your phone and keep your eyes on the road.

Pay Attention to Other Drivers. Narrowed traffic patterns provide less ability to maneuver around other vehicles safely. Paying attention can prevent the need for evasive actions in work zones.

Don't Speed or Tailgate. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you and don't speed. Tailgating and speeding lead to crashes with other vehicles and field workers.

Obey Road Crews and Signs. Flaggers know how best to move traffic safely in work zones. The warning signs are there to help you and other drivers move safely.

Be Patient and Stay Calm. Work zone crew members are working to improve the road and make your future drive better. Stay calm and drive safely.

The Federal Highway Administration each year works with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) to coordinate and sponsor events surrounding National Work Zone Awareness Week.