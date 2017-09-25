It’s National Voter Registration Month- Tuesday Is National Voter Registration Day- Are You Registered?

The National Association of Sercretary’s of State, of which Washington Secretary, Kim Wyman is a member- has declared September as National Voter Registration month- and tomorrow, Tuesday, September 26th as Voter Registration Day– reminding citizens of their civic duty to register and vote.

Washington State’s Election Division reports that there are more than 880,000 Washingtonians who are eligible to vote, but are not registered.

Washington citizens who are not registered to vote, but want to participate in this November’s General Election, have until October 9 to register online- or to make address changes or other updates.

October 30 is the deadline for new voter registration prior to the General Election. Those registrations must take place in person at your local county auditors office…

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore…

Once you’ve registered to vote, the next step is making an informed decision before you cast your ballot.

That’s why KOZI has partnered with the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce for a Candidate Forum this Thursday, at the Performing Arts Center at Chelan High School from 6pm-8pm.

That will also be broadcast live on KOZI FM- and will be rebroadcast at a future date– be sure to stay tuned for that schedule.