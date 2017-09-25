It’s Just A Drill! Pangborn Memorial Airport To Hold Emergency Exercise Tuesday Night

The Pangborn Memorial Airport will hold its triennial emergency exercise “Tri-ACE 2017” this Tuesday, September 26th. Every three years, the Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to demonstrate the ability to respond to a crash of a commercial aircraft representative of the largest aircraft serving that airport. For Pangborn, that response requires the participation of nearly every emergency organization in the valley.

“This exercise is a large regional effort, with participation from agencies and personnel from Chelan, Douglas and Grant Counties. We truly appreciate the dedication of every person involved in helping the airport conduct this emergency exercise,” says Airport Director Trent Moyers.

Final preparations for the exercise, including makeup for the “victims”, will begin at 5:00 pm on Tuesday. The emergency response will begin at approximately 7:00 pm and a large number of emergency vehicles may be in the vicinity of the airport from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm.