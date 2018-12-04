It’s Just A Drill: Live Fire Training At Pangborn Airport Until Next Wednesday

If your travel plans have you anywhere near Pangborn Memorial Airport the next few days, don’t be alarmed by the big fire.

Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting personnel from Pangborn Memorial Airport and Douglas County Fire District 2 will be conducting live fire training at Pangborn Memorial Airport beginning today (Thursday, April 12) through next Wednesday.

A mobile training prop will be used to simulate the types of fires that Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting personnel might encounter in an aircraft crash.

All training activities will be inside the airport perimeter fence on the east side of the Airport, but fire apparatus and flames may be visible to area residents and passersbys during the training activities.