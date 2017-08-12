It’s Flu Season! Public Health Officials Say Now Is A Good Time For The Flu Shot

Flu Season Beginning – Time to Get Your Flu Shot!

East Wenatchee, WA – Influenza (flu) activity is picking up in Washington State. Public health officials suggest the best time for the flu shot is now.

The latest flu surveillance report from Washington State Department of Health indicates there are four (4) lab confirmed deaths in Washington and seven (7) flu outbreaks in long-term care facilities. A few local flu cases have been reported, making this a great time to get your flu shot.

Immunization Coordinator for Chelan-Douglas Health District, Cari Hammond indicates, “It can take at least two weeks from the date of vaccination for most people to generate vaccine induced immunity”. With Christmas approaching, traveling, and family gatherings, getting the flu shot now is perfect timing.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza (flu) viruses. People who have the flu often feel some or all of the following symptoms:

• Fever (not everyone with the flu will have a fever) or feeling feverish/chills

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue (tiredness)

• Vomiting and diarrhea (this is more common in children than adults)

Reduce the chance of getting the flu this season by contacting a health care provider, pharmacy, or CDHD at 509-886-6400.