It’s Decided To Be Winter! Echo Valley and Echo Ridge Opening

If you like to cross country ski or snow shoe, you’re in luck. This weekend, Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area will open with more than 30 miles of trail available.

Sharing everything you need to know to go: Chelan Ranger District Spokesperson, Meshack Padilla and Outdoor Recreation Specialist, Paul Willard…

122217 Winter Recreation

Just to clear up any confusion, Echo Ridge is a complex of snow shoe and cross country trails, managed by the US Forest Service, and the Chelan Nordic Ski Club.



Echo Valley, on the other hand, is a downhill ski and tubing area, operatied by the non profit Lake Chelan Ski Club.

And, they are opening this weekend- with some limitations. Tubing hill and rope tows will be running as normal, but the Poma Lift will not be running-

So, tickets will be discounted to $15 per person, per day.

Learn more at their website- echovalley.org.