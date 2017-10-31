It’s A Good Time To Prepare For Winter Driving

Studded Tires are legal for use on Washington state roads beginning November 1st but must be removed by March 31st.



Motorists are encouraged to visit a tire dealer to learn more about stud free traction tires that are legal for year round use and do not cause as much damage to roadways.

The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates studded tires cause between $20 and $29 million in damage each year to state roadways.

Of course, preparation is the key for winter driving conditions- that includes driving for conditions and obeying notices. Often it is just one unprepared driver spinning out that forces a pass closure.

Locally, Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett says this time of year, you should always expect the unexpected…

103117 Winter Driving :53 “…really change the outcome.”