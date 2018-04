IRS Extends Deadline For Tax Returns To Midnight Tonight- April 18

From IRS:

Urgent Deadline Update: File by April 18. Taxpayers have additional day to file returns and pay following system issues. April 18 is the deadline for most taxpayers to file an extension and to pay taxes owed to avoid penalty and interest charges. If you file for an extension, your return is due October 15, 2018. Special rules may apply if you’re in the military or live outside the U.S.