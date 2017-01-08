Investigators Looking For Witnesses In Officer Involved Shooting Of Armed Man In Wenatchee

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is continuing the investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting that occurred at Albertson’s on July 27, 2017. Over the course of the weekend several additional interviews were conducted with eyewitnesses who came forward on Friday, July 28, 2017. Investigators believe there are still other eyewitnesses out there that have not yet been identified. If you witnessed the incident or any activity leading up to it, please call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (509) 667-6845. You will be called to set up an interview. If you have videos or photos of the incident, please call the tip line as well.

Examination of radio logs shows the sequence of events for aid being summoned to the scene. The radio call for shots fired went out at 10:09 PM. Rivercom dispatchers toned out fire and aid that same minute with units reporting they were en route at 10:10 and 10:11 PM. Officers on scene rendered first aid for gunshot wounds while awaiting the arrival of aid units. CPR was not performed by Officers as the suspect had a pulse at that time. The first Firefighter, a Battalion Chief unit, was on scene at 10:12 PM. The first fire engine arrived at 10:13 PM and the first ambulance at 10:15 PM. The suspect was transported to the Emergency Department at Central Washington Hospital at 10:20 PM.

The Officer remains on administrative leave as a routine part of an Officer Involved Shooting investigation and will not be named until a later date.

The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with information in this case is requested to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (509) 667-6845 regarding case number 17C08486.