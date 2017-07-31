Investigation Continues In Officer Involved Shooting Of Armed Man In Wenatchee

PRESS RELEASE

July 28, 2017 – 5:00 PM

Officer Involved Shooting Update

1100 block of North Miller Street, Wenatchee

The investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting that took place at Albertson’s in Wenatchee is continuing. The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team finished documenting the scene and collecting evidence at roughly 5:30 AM on July 28, 2017. All evidence in this case has been turned over to the lead agency, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Among the evidence recovered at the scene was a knife.

Additional work underway includes a video canvas for all neighboring businesses. Some video has already been recovered and is being examined.

The Officer remains on administrative leave as a routine part of an Officer Involved Shooting investigation and will not be named until a later date.

This incident is being investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit. This is a multi-jurisdictional team with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol.

The Chelan County Coroner, Wayne Harris, has made notifications to next of kin and authorized the release of the suspect’s name, Matthew L. Folden, 31, of Wenatchee.

Anyone with information in this case is requested to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (509) 667-6845 regarding case number 17C08486.

The investigation is still in the very early stages. More information will follow as it becomes available.

PRESS RELEASE

July 28, 2017 – 4:00 AM

Officer Involved Shooting

1100 block of North Miller Street, Wenatchee

Shortly after 10:00 PM on July 27, 2017 Rivercom received a 911 call reporting a male was screaming and had a knife in his hand in the Albertson’s parking lot on North Miller Street in Wenatchee. As Officers responded to the scene, the caller reported the male with the knife was headed to the west and then back to the east and finally, approaching the 911 caller while they were still on the line.

A Wenatchee Police Officer arrived at the location and came into contact with the armed, confrontational suspect who was ultimately shot. Aid was summoned within one minute of the shooting and was on scene within minutes.

The suspect was transported from the scene by ambulance and later died at Central Washington Hospital. The suspect is not being named at this time until full notifications are completed.

The Officer is also not being named at this time in accordance with department procedure. The Officer has been placed on administrative leave as a routine part of an Officer Involved Shooting investigation.

This incident is being investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit. This is a multi-jurisdictional team with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. As of the time of this press release, the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team is processing the scene for evidence. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this incident.

The investigation is still in the very early stages. More information will follow as it becomes available.