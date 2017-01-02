Two more New Chelan Fire Recruits

Justin Thorpe moved to the Lake Chelan area six years ago and joined Chelan Fire and Rescue after settling in. As a member of Chelan Fire and Rescue Justin earned his Firefighter I and EMT certification and has served as a volunteer and seasonal firefighter. Justin owns a home on South Lakeshore and is currently engaged to be married.

Taylor grew up in the Methow Valley going to Pateros High School along with his brother and sister. Taylor moved around the state for school and work before landing in Chelan in 2009 where he was employed as a contractor at Wells Dam. Taylor and his wife Sammy fell in love with Chelan and decided to stay, purchasing their first home here in 2014. Taylor is an enthusiastic outdoorsman that enjoys fishing, hunting and backpacking. Taylor has served as a volunteer firefighter with Chelan Fire and Rescue since 2010.