Injury Accident on W. Woodin Ave.

Four people suffered injuries when an elderly woman driver lost control of her vehicle late Thursday afternoon near Lakeside Park. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Foreman said the accident happened shortly before 5 p.m.:

The conditions of those injured are unknown. The accident knocked down a railing, destroyed a couple of picnic tables, as well as the Suburban the driver’s car landed on. The accident also caused a backup on West Woodin as drivers slowed to get a look.