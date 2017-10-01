Injury Accident On Badger Mountain Road

On 01/10/17 at 11:46 AM Douglas County Deputies responded to Badger Mtn. Rd. approximately 3 miles north of Fancher Hts. to investigate an injury accident. Fire and EMS were also dispatched. Investigation revealed that the driver of a N/B 2008 Nissan pickup crossed the center line and hit a S/B 1992 Ford pickup head on. Both drivers were injured and transported to Confluence Hospital. Their condition is unknown. Traffic was blocked for about an hour until a county snow plow arrived and cleared a shoulder so vehicles could pass.

