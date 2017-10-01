[1/10/17] Injury Accident On Badger Mountain Road

Posted in Law Enforcement

On 01/10/17 at 11:46 AM Douglas County Deputies responded to Badger Mtn. Rd. approximately 3 miles north of Fancher Hts. to investigate an injury accident.   Fire and EMS were also dispatched.  Investigation revealed that the driver of a N/B 2008 Nissan pickup crossed the center line and hit a S/B 1992 Ford pickup head on.  Both drivers were injured and transported to Confluence Hospital.  Their condition is unknown.  Traffic was blocked for about an hour until a county snow plow arrived and cleared a shoulder so vehicles could pass.

Douglas County has about 1,600 miles of county roads and 6 state highways.  The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to use care and stay alert for danger as they travel our roadways.