Independence Day Rumble at Don Morse

It was words about one’s race that apparently sparked fights at Don Morse Park on the Fourth of July, that led to at least one arrest, one person hospitalized and police looking for more subjects. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Foreman said someone made a comment about an African-American at the park Wednesday afternoon, and the fight was on:

Foreman said most of those involved were out-of-towners, and it took about an hour to get things settled down. Aside from that, he adds the Fourth was quieter than usual for the 4th of July.