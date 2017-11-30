In Case You Missed Wednesday’s Roundabout Ribbon Cutting….

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the No-See-Um Roundabout Project on State Route 150 was well attended and highly celebrated.

Retired 12th District Senator, Linda Evans Parlette, who championed the No-See-Um Roundabout project in Olympia, shared a little project history with those who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony…

113017 Ribbon Cutting 1 :52 “…difference, remember that.”

Also speaking at Wednesday’s No See Um Roundabout Ceremony was Kevin Walagorski, Department of Transportation Project Engineer…

113017 Ribbon Cutting 2 :23 “…able to work through it.”

The third partner in the project, joining DOT and the City of Chelan, was Strider Construction, who was awarded the nearly $6 million last spring…

113017 Ribbon Cutting 3 :10 “…is essentially done.”

That’s Jim Gebhardt, President of Strider Construction…

113017 Ribbon Cutting 4 :14 “…your patience on that.”