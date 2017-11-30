[11/30/17] In Case You Missed Wednesday’s Roundabout Ribbon Cutting….
Wednesday’s ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the No-See-Um Roundabout Project on State Route 150 was well attended and highly celebrated.
Retired 12th District Senator, Linda Evans Parlette, who championed the No-See-Um Roundabout project in Olympia, shared a little project history with those who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony…
113017 Ribbon Cutting 1 :52 “…difference, remember that.”
Also speaking at Wednesday’s No See Um Roundabout Ceremony was Kevin Walagorski, Department of Transportation Project Engineer…
113017 Ribbon Cutting 2 :23 “…able to work through it.”
The third partner in the project, joining DOT and the City of Chelan, was Strider Construction, who was awarded the nearly $6 million last spring…
113017 Ribbon Cutting 3 :10 “…is essentially done.”
That’s Jim Gebhardt, President of Strider Construction…
113017 Ribbon Cutting 4 :14 “…your patience on that.”