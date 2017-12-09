Improved Air Quality Forecast for Wednesday

An air quality alert has been issued by the Washington department of ecology for Chelan and Douglas county Communities include: Wenatchee, Leavenworth Entiat, Chelan, Manson,

Air quality alert in effect until 10AM Wednesday 9/13

Areas close to fires may continue to see unhealthy or worse air until late Wednesday morning. A cold front will deliver increased southwesterly winds and improved air quality Wednesday.Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician.For additional information on wildland fire smoke visit the Washington smoke blog www.wasmoke.Blogspot.Com