I’m Registered To Vote, Are You? Is The Slogan For National Voter Registration Month

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month back in 2002 to encourage voter participation and increase awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting. NASS has endorsed National Voter Registration Day since its inception in 2012 and most recently passed a 5-year resolution endorsing it through 2019.

“Each year, the week after Labor Day marks the start of an important opportunity to celebrate democracy and make voter participation part of our back-to-school or back-to-work routines,” noted NASS President Kate Brown, who serves as Oregon Secretary of State.

As part of their efforts, participating Secretaries of State across the nation are challenging Americans to tweet, post ,or share a simple message: “I’m registered to vote. Are you?”

This focus on voter registration is critical because about three of every 10 eligible U.S. voters were not registered for the November 2012 elections, according to U.S. Census data.

Register to vote, learn about voting in your state, and sign up to participate in National Voter Registration Day.